Ankita to Deepika: Celebs trolled for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad: Ankita Lokhande’s Abu Dhabi vacation pictures have once again opened up a familiar internet debate: why does a simple mosque dress code turn into a controversy when a female celebrity follows it?

For visitors, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has clear clothing rules. Women are expected to wear loose, ankle-length clothing and cover their hair with a headscarf. Yet, every few months, an actress covering her head there becomes a talking point online.

1. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande recently shared pictures from her Abu Dhabi vacation with husband Vicky Jain. In a few photos, she was seen covering her head, after which social media users began asking questions like “Why is she wearing a hijab?” and “Did she convert?” Fans, however, defended her and said she was simply respecting the place she visited.

2. Deepika Padukone

Before Ankita, Deepika Padukone faced a similar backlash after appearing in an Abu Dhabi tourism ad with Ranveer Singh. She was seen wearing an abaya while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and a section of the internet trolled her for it. Many fans quickly pointed out that she was following the mosque’s dress code, not making any religious statement.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha also entered the conversation after she visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with husband Zaheer Iqbal. She covered her head with a dupatta during the visit, and her post came right after Deepika’s abaya controversy. While many praised her look, the comments again turned into a debate around mosque dress codes and why actresses are judged for following them.

4. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin faced trolling in 2023 after posting a reel from her Abu Dhabi vacation, where she was seen wearing an abaya during her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Later, Jasmin clarified that it was the rule there and that she followed it because it was a sacred place. She also said she chose to ignore the negativity.

From Jasmin to Deepika, and now Ankita, the pattern is hard to miss. A headscarf, dupatta or abaya inside a mosque is not a declaration of conversion. It is basic etiquette at a religious place. But for actresses, even that becomes a reason for trolling, speculation and unnecessary moral policing.