Anmol Bishno’s NIA custody extended till December 5

Earlier, Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent to 11 days of NIA custody.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2025 5:38 pm IST
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, in mask, while being produced in the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi.
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, in mask, while being produced in the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi for seven more days.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension till December 5 in the hearing conducted at the NIA headquarters amid high security.

Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan‘s residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was “removed” from the US on November 18. He was detained in the US in November last year.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Earlier on November 19, Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent to 11 days of NIA custody.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother Lawrence.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2025 5:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button