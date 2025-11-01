Annual e-KYC now mandatory to get LPG subsidy

Hyderabad: Oil companies have made it mandatory for domestic LPG consumers to complete e-KYC verification every year in order to continue receiving the Central Government’s LPG subsidy.

Consumers of Indian Oil, HP, and Bharat Petroleum can complete their e-KYC (biometric Aadhaar verification) through their respective company’s mobile app. The process can also be completed by visiting the gas distributor’s office or through the delivery personnel who carry the verification app. The service is free of cost.

For more details, customers can visit the website https://pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html . Completing e-KYC once every financial year is now compulsory.

The Central Government currently provides subsidies on a maximum of nine LPG cylinders per year. However, the subsidy for the eighth and ninth refills will be withheld until biometric verification is completed.

If the e-KYC is done before March 31, the withheld subsidy will be refunded. Otherwise, the subsidy will be permanently cancelled.

The supply of gas cylinders will not be stopped if e-KYC is pending, but subsidy benefits will not be credited.

Telangana LPG Distributors Association President Jagan Mohan Reddy advised customers to complete the e-KYC through any of the three available methods mobile app, distributor office, or delivery staff at the earliest.