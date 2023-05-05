Anointment of Prince Charles as monarch deeply religious

While enlightened intellectuals of India scoff at traditions and rituals it is of interest to note the Coronation ceremony of Britain’s new King Charles III, is full of traditions and religion.

A significant moment in the coronation will be the “anointment” ceremony of a king – a purely religious part of the coronation ceremony of the monarch.

A developed country like the UK which ruled over India for nearly 200 years will even today acknowledge a person as king only after he/she is anointed following strict religious rules.

There is no legal requirement for a coronation as many monarchies have done away with this ceremony but it has a religious significance in Britain as the monarch is formally confirmed in his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England.

The monarch’s anointment will be carried out while he sits on the Coronation Chair, made for King Edward I in 1300. The chair will be having the Stone of Scone, also known as “the Stone of Destiny”. This Stone is an ancient object associated with the kings of Scotland. A 150kg red sandstone slab has some marks on it, along with two attached metal rings. It is supposed to be a sacred, historic symbol of its monarchy and nationhood.

The monarch will then be anointed using the Coronation Spoon with holy oil contained in the Ampulla.

He will be anointed with “holy oil” which will make him the head, or supreme governor, of the Church of England.

A highly solemn and sacred moment between him and God , there is no recording to be made of it on television. Even when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, this moment of anointment was not filmed.

It would be one of the most “sacred” moments of his life.

The coronation oil which will be used for the anointment of King Charles III and Queen Camilla has been consecrated in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

It will be applied symbolically to the forehead, ears, nostrils and breast as the organs of sense.

The oil that will be used to anoint them is using a formula which has been followed for years and was used to anoint Queen Elizabeth II.

The official oil was made with olives harvested from local groves including on the Mount of Olives.

The olives were pressed near Bethlehem, and the oil was perfumed with scents of sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, amber and orange blossom.

They will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury who is supposed to have thanked His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III and Archbishop Hosam Naoum for having blessed and consecrated the oil.

Interestingly the Bible states that Jesus ascended into heaven from the Mount of Olives. Today, the site is considered sacred by many faiths.

The choir traditionally sings Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ during this most sacred moment of the coronation, the anointment.

The oldest item in the Coronation Regalia is the 12th-century Coronation Spoon. It is the only piece of royal goldsmiths’ work to survive from that century. During the coronation ceremony, the spoon is used to anoint the monarch with holy oil.

The gold Ampulla or flask holds the holy oil. The head of the eagle is removable with an opening in the beak for pouring the oil into the spoon.

The Sovereign’s Orb is a representation of the monarch’s power. It symbolises the Christian world with its cross set on a globe.

The gold Orb weighs 1.32kg and is mounted with emeralds, rubies and sapphires surrounded by diamonds and pearls.

The monarch is given the Sovereign’s Orb, a gold globe topped by a cross, as well as a ring and two sceptres.

During the coronation service, the Orb is placed in the right hand of the monarch. It is then placed on the high altar before the moment of crowning.

The Sovereign’s Sceptre was made for the Coronation of Charles II in 1661 and has been used at every coronation since.

The Sceptre includes the magnificent Cullinan I diamond, the largest colourless cut diamond in the world.

In 1911 the Crown Jeweller, Garrard, mounted the diamond in the Sovereign’s Sceptre. The diamond is so large that the Sceptre had to be reinforced to take its weight.

The Imperial State crown is set with 2,868 diamonds, as well as several famous jewels.

It includes St Edward’s Sapphire, said to have been worn in a ring by Edward the Confessor.

The crown also includes the Cullinan II diamond, the second largest stone cut from the great Cullinan Diamond. The Cullinan Diamond is the largest diamond ever discovered.

The anointing is followed by dressing of the monarch in the spectacular robe of cloth of gold called the Supertunica and the longer Imperial Mantle. The monarch is then presented with other items from the Coronation Regalia.

These includes the gold spurs, the jewelled Sword of Offering and the Armills. The Armills are gold bracelets representing sincerity and wisdom.

The ceremony will conclude with the placing of the magnificent St Edward’s Crown on the monarch’s head. The crown features four crosses with a cross and orb at the top to represent Christianity. The cap portion is made of purple velvet and the base is made of ermine fur.

The senior officials of the United Kingdom pay homage to the newly crowned monarch. They place their hands on the monarch’s knees, swear an allegiance, touch the crown and kiss the monarch’s right hand.

When going back in the golden stagecoach the King will wear a different crown, the Imperial State Crown.

The magnificent Cullinan Diamond, the largest diamond ever found, weighing 3,106 carats, has two of its pieces, Cullinan I and Cullinan II, set in the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the Imperial State Crown.

As guests surround the coronation platform (where Charles is anointed as King) in Westminister Abbey from all sides and shout, “God Save King Charles…”. They publicly acknowledge the fact that Charles has now become the King.

Interestingly the act is called “Recognition” or the open acceptance of his becoming the next King.

Charles will take the Coronation Oath – to abide by and uphold the laws of the land — as part of his becoming the King.

Like in many other parts of the world including India too it was believed historically in Britain that the King is divinely appointed by God or is God’s human representative on Earth.

Roughly 80 MPs and peers, members of the House of Lords, have received invitations to attend the function besides other heads of states and dignitaries.

The two hour long ceremony would have about 2,000 odd invitees compared to 8,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth II coronation.

The coronation day starts with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach. This coach has been used at every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.

After the service at the Abbey there is traditionally a procession through the streets of London. This allows as many people as possible to see the newly crowned monarch.

The Queen consort will also be crowned (with Queen Mary’s crown) along with the king in a similar but simpler ceremony. She is anointed and crowned and receives a smaller version of the Sceptre with the Cross.