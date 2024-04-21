Anonymous letter warns Sonam Wangchuk of money laundering case

Hyderabad: Sonam Wangchuk, a Ladakhi innovator and activist, who inspired hit Bollywood movie 3 idiots, claimed to have received an anonymous letter informing him that details of the bank account details of his institute (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) have been taken by the anti-money laundering department.

In a video he posted on X on April 21, Sonam said, a man handed him an envelope saying an unidentified man outside the park wanted him to give the letter to Sonam Wangchuk.

The letter read, “The only purpose of this letter is to inform you in case you aren’t aware that the bank account details for your institute have been taken by the anti-money laundering department recently from the bank (the same has happened in Mr. Kejriwal’s case). This wasn’t supposed to be disclosed to you or anyone for that matter, but I felt in need of that and it was important for you to know if at all you can do something before it’s too late.”

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, he said, “To me, it looks like it came from the bank staff or investigating agency; the staff disclosed it to us out of sympathy and feelings for the movement, so like wise, this person is warning me something is cooking.”

He further clarifies that Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali do not draw any salary from the institute. Moreover, he claims that they donate roughly Rs 2 lakh each year and pay income tax, although Ladakh is exempted from paying income tax.

He states that there are no assets whatsoever are in his name anywhere in the world.

Also Read Fulfil promises made to people of Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk to PM Modi

Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike for 21 days to demand inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the constitution. He also made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the promises made to the people of the Union Territory.