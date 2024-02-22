Another actor-owned theatre set to open in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a city known for its vibrant film industry and entertainment culture, the news of yet another superstar venturing into the multiplex business has created quite a buzz. He is none other than Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is set to make his mark in business.

This time, Asian Cinemas is partnering with actor Ravi Teja. In the past, they collaborated with Mahesh Babu to launch AMB Multiplex, Allu Arjun for AAA Multiplex, and Vijay Devarakonda for another theater.

According to reports, a multiplex will be started in Dilshuknagar jointly with Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas. This multiplex will have six screens.

Currently, this multiplex is under construction, and it is expected to be finished shortly. Asian Cinemas is building theaters with different partnerships.

On the professional front, Ravi Teja is busy shooting for his next film, ‘Mr. Bachchan,’ directed by Harish Shankar. The project is currently in the production stage and features Ravi Teja alongside Bhagyashri Borse, who will be making her Telugu debut with this movie.