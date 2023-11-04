Another BIG Tollywood wedding on cards? Details inside

Hyderabad: The Indian entertainment industry, from Bollywood to Tollywood is currently experiencing a downpour of weddings, with numerous celebrities tying the knot in grand and extravagant ceremonies. It seems like popular actress Mrunal Thakur too is in the line.

The actress was recently presented the Best Female Actor Award for her performance in the film Sita Ramam and during the event producer Allu Aravind asked Murnal to get married soon. The producer also said that he hopes that Murnal gets settled down in Hyderabad.

Soon after Allu Aravind’s statement during the event, rumours started surfacing that Murnal Thakur is dating a Telugu actor and she may get married soon. Netizens even recalled that Allu Aravind had given the same advice to Lavanya Tripathi who later tied the knot with Varun Tej.

Well, it is not yet confirmed whether Murnal is dating any Telugu actor or not but rumour mills suggest that Allu Aravind is aware of any secret relationship. Murnal’s various videos from Hyderabad have also surfaced online and people are of the opinion that she loves Hyderabad and may take advice from Allu Aravind seriously anytime soon.

Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Wedding Rumours

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mrunal Thakur reacted to all the rumours surrounding her marriage abd said, “I’m so sorry to break your hearts, guys. To all the stylist, designers and my friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past for one hour when they got to know that I’m getting married to some Telugu boy! I also want to know who this boy is. Sorry, yeh galat afwah hai (It’s a rumour). Kyunki mujhe sirf blessing mili thi (I only received blessings). I can’t even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that, I just couldn’t control. Hogi shaadi jaldi. Ladka aap hee dhund dena bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bhej dena, thik hai (I’ll get married soon. Find me a man, you guys. Send me the location).”

Murnal Thakur will be next seen in a war drama ‘Pippa’ which also stars Ishaan Khattar, Soni Razdan and Inaamul Haq among others.