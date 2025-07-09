Another big trouble for Nayanthara amid divorce rumours

Hyderabad: Released in November 2024, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale gives fans a look into Nayanthara’s personal and professional life. It talks about her marriage with Vignesh Shivan and her journey as a mother to twin boys. But just days after it came out, Dhanush filed a Rs. 10 crore case for using clips from his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his okay.

Now, Trouble Over Chandramukhi

Months later, there’s another problem. AP International, the rights holder of the 2005 movie Chandramukhi, has taken legal action. They say the documentary team used clips from the film without asking. Worse, they used footage taken from YouTube, which is against copyright laws.

AP International says they had already sent a legal notice and asked for Rs. 5 crore in damages. But the team only tried to get permission after receiving the notice.

Court Orders Netflix and Studio to Act

On July 8, 2025, the Madras High Court sent legal notices to Netflix and Tarc Studio LLP. The court asked them to remove the Chandramukhi scenes and to show how much money the documentary made. The company also wants a permanent stop on using these clips.

Even after these back-to-back legal issues, Nayanthara hasn’t responded. She hasn’t made any public statement about the controversy.

Divorce Rumours Spark Social Media Buzz

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent Instagram screenshot—allegedly posted by Nayanthara—went viral, with messages like “Marriage is a big mistake” and urging to “please leave me alone.” Within hours, the post was deleted. But the damage was done—screenshots went viral, and speculations started flying. However, fans were quick to defend the actress. Many believe the post is fake, possibly morphed to stir controversy. Nayanthara nor Vignesh has made any official statement.

What’s Next for Nayanthara?

Despite the issues, Nayanthara is busy. She will be seen in Toxic with Yash, Patriot with Mohanlal and Mammootty, Mega157, Dear Students, and Mookuthi Amman 2.