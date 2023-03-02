Another case of cardiac arrest in Telangana; cop performs CPR to save life

The man regained his consciousness 15 minutes after the heart attack by receiving CPR.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 3:43 pm IST
Telangana: Cop performs CPR on heart attack stuck man, saves life
Hyderabad: Regonda police constable in the Bhupalpally district saved a man’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him on Wednesday night.

Vamshi, who was working in a chicken centre near the Ragonda police station, collapsed suddenly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

However, he was immediately administered CPR by a constable which bought him back to life 15 minutes after the heart attack.

Frequent incidents of sudden cardiac arrests are alarming signs pointing towards increasing stress and depression among young people.

Twitteratis reacting to such videos posted earlier held that training people with techniques to deliver CPR in the right way can save the lives of many.

