Another case of cardiac arrest in Telangana; cop performs CPR to save life

Hyderabad: Regonda police constable in the Bhupalpally district saved a man’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him on Wednesday night.

Another police constable of @TelanganaCOPs , was turns Life saver, constable Kiran of #Regonda ps in Jayashankar #Bhupalpalli dist, saved a life by performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (#CPR) on unconscious man Vamshi and shifted him to hospital.#Telangana #heartattack2023 pic.twitter.com/CxTZN5Zbyy — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 2, 2023

Vamshi, who was working in a chicken centre near the Ragonda police station, collapsed suddenly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

However, he was immediately administered CPR by a constable which bought him back to life 15 minutes after the heart attack.

Frequent incidents of sudden cardiac arrests are alarming signs pointing towards increasing stress and depression among young people.

Twitteratis reacting to such videos posted earlier held that training people with techniques to deliver CPR in the right way can save the lives of many.