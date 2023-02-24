Video: Hyderabad police saves man’s life by conducting CPR

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad traffic police constable saved a bus commuter’s life who suddenly collapsed at the Aramghar Chowrastha on Friday.

A video of the incident went viral online. The constable, Rajashekhar who works at the Rajendranagar Police Station was seen conducting a CPR process on Balaji, the commuter. After saving the man’s life, he was immediately moved to a hospital.

Telangana Health minister T Harish Rao applauded the constable’s act and said that the government will conduct CPR training for all frontline employees and workers in the coming week in view of the increase in such incidents.

“Highly appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR. Telangana govt will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees & workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents,” he said.

The constable was felicitated by the Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra for his quick response. Social media users also appreciated the constable’s presence of mind.