Karnataka: Another cheating case against Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura

A BJP worker has lodged a complaint against Chaitra with Udupi police alleging that she had cheated him of Rs 5 lakh after promising to set up a textile shop for him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th September 2023 3:08 pm IST
Hindutva activist, Chaitra Kundapura
Hindutva activist, Chaitra Kundapura

Mangaluru: Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, who is in CCB police custody in Bengaluru on charges of cheating a Byndoor businessman of crores of rupees after promising a BJP ticket for the assembly poll, has courted more trouble as another cheating case has been registered against her.

A BJP worker named Sudheena has lodged a complaint against Chaitra at Kota police station in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district alleging that she had cheated him of Rs 5 lakh after promising to set up a textile shop for him.

Sudheena told reporters in Udupi on Tuesday that he got acquainted with Chaitra during a Go Raksha Samavesha in 2015.

MS Education Academy

She wanted him to open a cloth shop and he procured the funds from fishing and other sources.

Also Read
Ticket scandal: Prime accused Chaitra Kundapura claims party’s top leadership involved

He said Rs 2 lakh was given to Chaitra in cash and another Rs 3 lakh was transferred to her bank account. Later, the cloth shop was opened in her name while he was away for work in Andhra Pradesh, the complainant said.

When he asked her to return the money, she threatened that a sexual harassment case would be lodged against him, Sudheena alleged.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th September 2023 3:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button