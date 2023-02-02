Another comedian quits The Kapil Sharma Show, here’s why

Mumbai: Over the years, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has seen multiple comedians quitting the show due to various reasons like creative differences, payment issues and other conflicts between the comedians and the show’s management. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, and Chandan Prabhakar have quit the show mid-way and now it is reported that actor/comedian Sidharth Sagar has also joined the list.

Multiple reports suggest that Sidharth Sagar has quit The Kapil Sharma Show due to monetary issues. Sidharth played multiple roles like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh‘s mimic), and Sagar Pagletu on the show.

The comedian had decided to quit the show as he wanted a hike in fee from the makers. It is reported that the makers did not fulfil his demands, after which he decided to step out of the show.

Reportedly, Sidharth Sagar has moved back to Delhi and it is said that there are very less chances of his returning to Mumbai again.

To confirm his exit from the show, ETimes tried to reach out the Sidharth Sagar but he declined the same and said, “Aisi koi baat nahi hai, abhi main iske baare mein kuch nahi bol sakta as we are still talking about it…abhi baatein chal rahi hai.”

Siddharth said that talks between him and the makers are going on and let’s wait for what is going to happen. Do you want Sidharth Sagar to remain a part of the show or not, let us know in the comments sections.

