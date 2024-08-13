Another complaint filed in Karnataka Guv’s office on MUDA scam against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Another complaint was lodged with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the complaint and the Governor’s office has accepted it. The complaint demands serious action in connection with the relinquishing letter registered in the name of the Governor about the property in question in the MUDA land scam in violation of the law.

A deed of relinquishment is a legal document that transfers the ownership of a property from one co-owner to another. In case of the formation of a layout, the land used for parks, roads and civic amenity sites will be registered in the name of the Governor by the land owners.

Snehamayi Krishna stated that CM Siddaramaiah was repeatedly claiming that there was no violation of the law with regard to the allotment of 14 sites by the MUDA to his wife. However, it is very clear that in violation of the law, his wife had given a relinquishing letter. Later, she was allotted 14 sites by the MUDA on a 50:50 basis.

The complainant also demanded that all such relinquishing letters registered in the name of the Governor by the MUDA should be cancelled. The Chief Secretary should be given immediate directions in this regard and sack the concerned First Division Clerk (FDC) in MUDA and other officers, and also initiate legal action as per BNS Column 223, Krishna has demanded.

The complaint said, “I have complained with you and other agencies against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misusing his power and allegedly creating fake documents in his family members’ names and getting valuable 14 sites from the MUDA. I have also filed a private complaint in the court.”

“Meanwhile, I obtained a document of relinquishing letter made in the name of FDC … on your (Governor) behalf by the wife of CM Siddaramaiah on Nov 25, 2021, over the 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village of Mysuru district,” he says. The said land is at the centre of controversy in the MUDA land scam.

As per the available documents, on September 30, 2020, the Karnataka Urban Development Department released a circular giving directions to local agencies regarding getting the agricultural land handed over directly from owners in the name of the Governor, the complaint stated.

“The circular says the local agencies will have to take action while getting land handed over to the Governor only after the Deputy Commissioner issues notification as per the Revenue Act. The Act further says that the local agencies should do it if land owners submit the relinquishing letter claiming farmlands as road,” Snehamayi Krishna said.

“If the above factors are considered, the violation of the government rule is clearly evident. MUDA FDC … has got the relinquishing letter registered by B.M. Parvathi (wife of CM Siddaramaiah) on your (Governor) behalf. You must consider the matter seriously as the illegality has been done in your name,” he alleged.

Snehamayi Krishna also said that the officer in question had worked as the personal assistant of CM Siddaramaiah earlier. He urged that action should be taken so that no government officer indulges in illegal activity in the name of the Governor in future.

This is the third complaint registered with the Governor involving CM Siddaramaiah. In two cases, the direct involvement of CM Siddaramaiah is alleged and in the latest complaint, his indirect involvement is alleged as the signatory is his wife. Of the three, two complaints are lodged in connection with the MUDA scam and another one is related to a de-notification case.