Another Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hyderabad vandalised

Hyderabad: Another statue of Mahatma Gandhi was reportedly vandalised by unknown individuals at Pragati Nagar Ambi Pond in Nizampet, raising concerns over the desecration of national icons.

Passersby speculate that the act may have been carried out by someone under the influence, as several intoxicated individuals are often seen near Pragathi Nagar Lake at night.

The police have been alerted and an investigation is currently underway.

In a similar incident, four children burst crackers on the face of a bust-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Diwali festival under the limits of Bowenpally police station.

According to Bowenpally SI Shiva Shankar, the children did the act of vandalism/desecration of the statue just for fun.

Among the four children aged between 15 and 16, two dropped out of school in their 6th and 7th classes, and the other two have been studying.

The sub-inspector informed Siasat.com that they were going to issue a notice, and that they were taking legal opinion on filing a first information report (FIR) on the children who are presently under police custody.

Later, the youngsters admitted their mistake and along with their parents made a video, apologising for vandalising the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hyderabad.