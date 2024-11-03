Children vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue using fireworks

Hyderabad: In a highly deplorable act, four children burst crackers on the face of a bust-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi during Diwali festival under the limits of Bowenpally police station.
According to Bowenpally SI Shiva Shankar, the children did the act of vandalism/desecration of the statue just for fun.
Among the four children aged between 15 and 16, two dropped-out of school in their 6th and 7th classes, and the other two have been studying.
The sub-inspector informed Siasat.com that they were going to issue a notice, and that they were taking legal opinion on filing a first-information-report (FIR) on the children who are presently under police custody.