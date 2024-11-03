Children vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue using fireworks

Hyderabad: In a highly deplorable act, four children burst crackers on the face of a bust-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi during Diwali festival under the limits of Bowenpally police station.

It has become a fashion to insult the #fatherofthenation

As CM of Telangana Mr Revent Reddy wanted to have big statue Monument of Gandhi ji and yet some bheekkmannge sadak chaap do this type of insult to him and his statue in I #India #Gandhi ji's #Bowenpally #Hyderabad,… pic.twitter.com/wJF6h2bw9I — TajKeProperties (@Mawt777) November 3, 2024

According to Bowenpally SI Shiva Shankar, the children did the act of vandalism/desecration of the statue just for fun.

Among the four children aged between 15 and 16, two dropped-out of school in their 6th and 7th classes, and the other two have been studying.

The sub-inspector informed Siasat.com that they were going to issue a notice, and that they were taking legal opinion on filing a first-information-report (FIR) on the children who are presently under police custody.