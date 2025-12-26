Another man lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion

Dhaka/New Delhi: A Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, media reports said on Thursday, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the country.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Rajbari town’s Pangsha upazila, The Daily Star newspaper quoted police as saying.

The deceased, identified as Amrit Mondal, had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus “strongly condemned” the killing while asserting that it was not a communal attack.

On the day of the incident, Mondal was beaten up by locals when he, along with his group members, tried to extort money from a resident’s house, the report said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued Mondal in a critical condition.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said, according to the report.

Mondal’s body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Sarkar said.

Most of his associates fled after the incident, but police arrested one man and recovered firearms from his possession.

According to the police, Mondal had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.

Condemning the killing, the interim government said in a statement that it “does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence,” the state-run BSS news agency reported.

In a statement, the government said that the incident was not a communal attack but one stemming from a violent situation arising from extortion and terrorist activities.

Legal action will be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved in the incident, it said.

The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have made 12 arrests in the case so far.

Das’ killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, and India expressed its concerns as well.

The interim government has said it would take care of Das’ minor child, as well as his wife and parents.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.