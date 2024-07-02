Another mid week elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house today

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is ramping up the excitement with each passing day. The show successfully completed its first week with exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episodes featuring Anil Kapoor. The first week was full of surprises, fights, entertainment, and lots of drama. Not just this, the show also witnessed not one but two eliminations bringing the total down to 14.

Neeraj Goyat got evicted in the mid week elimination followed by Payal Malik during the weekend ka vaar episode.

Second Mid Week Eviction In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Now, we hear that the makers have planned another mid-week elimination in the second week. Yes, you read that right! The nomination task has already taken place, and six contestants are on the hot seat. They are:

Vishal Pandey

Shivani Kumari

Chandrika Dixit

Munisha

Poulomi Das

Naezy

One contestant from these six is likely to leave the house today. Fans are curious about what the makers are planning with these back-to-back eliminations so early in the season. Are they planning to bring in more wildcard contestants to spice things up in the house? Only time will tell. Let’s wait and see.

Another midweek eviction tomorrow



Voting lines close tomorrow 2PM



Keep voting for your favourite contestant — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 1, 2024

Who do you think will get eliminated in the mid-week eviction? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.