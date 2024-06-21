Another mosque in Delhi demolished; no notice served, says caretaker

The authorities in Bawana town of Delhi demolished a historic mosque named Jannatul Firdaus with a bulldozer, citing illegal construction and land encroachment as the reasons.

The move has sparked outrage, however, the authorities justified their actions by claiming that the mosque was built on reserved forest land and that it was an illegal encroachment. They also alleged that demolishing the mosque was for safety hazard.

Questioning the legitimacy of these claims, many have pointed out that the historic mosque which has stood for centuries has been a part of the local community and recognised as a significant cultural and historical site.

On the other side, the caretakers of the mosque claimed that the authorities demolished the mosque without finding any prior notice or warning.

Soon after the demolition of the mosque, Hindutva, a radical outfit member Preet Sirohi posted a video on social media about the mosque in which he claimed that the demolition was in response to personal abuse he faced and vowed to continue target “illegal” mosques in Delhi.

The mosque, located in the heart of the city, was a significant religious and cultural landmark. It was also a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the world who came to marvel at its stunning architecture and rich history.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court ordered to vacate a 40-year-old mosque and madrasa (Islamic religious school) located Hazrat Nizamuddin area of Sarai Kale Kha for the demolition of the structures by civic authorities.

According to the media reports, the mosque and madrasa were declared an “unauthorised” religious structure by the Delhi Religious Committee, prompting the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi police to issue a notice, stating that the mosque and madrasa would be demolished on June 13.

On 30 January 2024, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) bulldozed a 600-year-old mosque, alleging illegal encroachment. Along with it, the madrassa where students mostly orphans, lived and a shrine of a Sufi saint located inside the mosque complex was also razed down.