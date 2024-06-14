Delhi HC orders demolition of 40-year-old mosque, madrasa near Nizamuddin

The Delhi High Court has ordered to vacate a 40-year-old mosque and madrasa located Hazrat Nizamuddin area of Sarai Kale Khan, paving way for the demolition of the structures by civic authorities.

According to the media reports, earlier, the mosque and madrasa were declared an “unauthorised” religious structure by the Delhi Religious Committee, prompting the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi police to issue a notice, stating that the mosque and madrasa would be demolished on June 13.

Following the notice period, the caretaker of the mosque, Faizyab, approached the high court and filed an appeal against the authorities. He stated the demolition threats were unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional. In addition, they also sought a copy of the orders, minutes of the meeting, and field notes surrounding the decision to demolish the Mosque and Madrasa.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s attorney focused on requesting more time to vacate the premises instead of challenging the demolition order.

The vacation bench judge, Justice Amit Sharma, rejected the plea, stating that neither the petitioner nor anybody else would be granted an extension. The court, however, directed the DDA and the religious committee to grant one month to the mosque and madrasa caretaker to vacate the premises.

The court order stated, “In view of the undertaking given by the caretaker of the petitioner before this Court, respondents Nos 1 and 2 are directed to grant a period of one month to the petitioner or any other person claiming through it to vacate the subject premises i.e Mosque and Madrasa situated at Khasra No 17, Bhehlolpur Khadar, Sarai Kale Khan, Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, “NDTV reported.

The mosque caretaker agreed to vacate the premises within a month and not stall the demolition drive.