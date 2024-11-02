Another Palestinian journalist killed by IDF, toll rises to 183

Palestinian photojournalist Bilal Rajab, of al-Quds al-Youm TV channel, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a gathering of civilians near Fras Market east of Gaza City.

Rajab’s death on Friday, November 1, increased the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza Strip to 183 since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Media Office.

تغطية صحفية| منتدى الإعلاميين الفلسطينييين: ننعى المصور الصحفي بلال محمد رجب الذي ارتقى جرّاء عدوان الاحتلال على قطاع غزة، وندين الصمت والعجز الدولي عن حماية الصحفيين، وعدم تمكينهم من أداء واجبهم المهني وفقاً للقوانين الدولية والمواثيق الإنسانية. pic.twitter.com/o8C00cYyy0 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 1, 2024

The media office strongly condemned the occupation’s brutal targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists, holding it fully accountable for this heinous crime, Anadolu Agency reported.

It called on the international community to intervene to stop the killing of Palestinian journalists reporting on the war in Gaza, which is the deadliest conflict for media workers.

The war began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since then, Israel has been launching a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution requesting an immediate cease-fire.

In Gaza, more than 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,800 others injured,

On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people have been killed and more than 250 hostages taken.