Another Qatari journalist dies while covering FIFA World Cup

Al-Musallam's death comes just one day after the announcement of the death of the American football journalist, Grant Wahl, while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 12th December 2022 6:28 pm IST
After Grant Wahl, Qatari journalist Khaled Al-Musallam dies covering World Cup match in Qatar
Khaled Al-Musallam (Photo: Twitter)

Doha: Qatari photojournalist Khaled Al-Musallam passed away ‘suddenly’ while covering the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Al-Musallam’s death comes just one day after the announcement of the death of the American football journalist, Grant Wahl, while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

43-year-old Khaled Saif Salem Al-Musallam collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium while he was covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Saturday. He was later taken to the hospital but was declared dead, according to Fox Sports.

Also Read
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar

Qatari sports channel Al-Kass announced, in a post on Twitter, on Saturday, the death of Khaled Al-Musallam, and said that he was a photographer working for them in the Creativity Department.

“Al-Kass channels mourn the death of Khaled Al-Musallam, photographer of the creativity department”, says the tweet, without explaining the cause of death.

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” Gulf Times wrote in a tweet.

On Saturday morning, American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

On November 21, Wahl had worn a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights in the World Cup opener against Wales and wrote that he was refused entry by security and asked to remove the shirt.

Wahl said that FIFA later apologized to him for the incident, to which he said he was suspended for 25 minutes before he was allowed onto the field.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button