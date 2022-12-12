Another Qatari journalist dies while covering FIFA World Cup

Doha: Qatari photojournalist Khaled Al-Musallam passed away ‘suddenly’ while covering the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Al-Musallam’s death comes just one day after the announcement of the death of the American football journalist, Grant Wahl, while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

43-year-old Khaled Saif Salem Al-Musallam collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium while he was covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Saturday. He was later taken to the hospital but was declared dead, according to Fox Sports.

Qatari sports channel Al-Kass announced, in a post on Twitter, on Saturday, the death of Khaled Al-Musallam, and said that he was a photographer working for them in the Creativity Department.

“Al-Kass channels mourn the death of Khaled Al-Musallam, photographer of the creativity department”, says the tweet, without explaining the cause of death.

قنوات الكاس تنعي وفاة خالد المسلم المصور بإدارة الإبداع، تغمده الله بواسع رحمته واسكنه فسيح جناته pic.twitter.com/OC3yo7o5lG — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) December 10, 2022

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” Gulf Times wrote in a tweet.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

On Saturday morning, American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

On November 21, Wahl had worn a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights in the World Cup opener against Wales and wrote that he was refused entry by security and asked to remove the shirt.

Wahl said that FIFA later apologized to him for the incident, to which he said he was suspended for 25 minutes before he was allowed onto the field.