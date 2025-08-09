Hyderabad: In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu left everyone’s jaws dropped with her sizzling performance in the item song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. It was a bold move in Sam’s career that not only gave her extra fame in Telugu-speaking states but also made her a sensation across India. Her dance moves, expressions, and screen presence were loved by fans nationwide.

Now, after three years, Samantha is reportedly gearing up to set the screens on fire once again with another special number.

Samantha’s item song in Peddi?

The upcoming sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan, may feature a special song with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If this happens, it will mark a much-awaited reunion of the Rangasthalam stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

While there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that discussions are underway between the makers and Samantha. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shivaraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Remuneration details

Back in 2021, Samantha charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for Oo Antava, a song that ran for just three minutes in the film. If the Peddi collaboration goes through, the actress is likely to charge an equally massive amount or possibly even more this time.

Well, are you ready to see Samantha set the stage ablaze once again?