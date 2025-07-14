Hyderabad: After winning hearts around the world with RRR, Ram Charan is back with another powerful film. He is now busy shooting for his next movie Peddi, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. The film is set in a village backdrop and is one of the most awaited Telugu movies of 2026. It promises a mix of strong emotions, sports, unity, and pride, with Ram Charan playing a spirited village hero.

One of the Costliest Telugu Films

Peddi is being made on a huge scale. The film’s budget is already over Rs. 250 crore, and it may cross Rs. 300 crores. A special set is being built near Hyderabad that looks just like Vizianagaram town from the 1980s. Art director Avinash Kolla is recreating villages, roads, a railway station, and a sports stadium to match the era and feel of the story.

According to Deccan Chronicle sources, “The cost is escalating because the makers are sparing no expense — from elaborate period sets to top-notch technical crew.” At present, a massive Vizianagaram town is being erected on the outskirts of Hyderabad. “It will be a near-perfect replica of the existing Vizianagaram, complete with houses, artifacts, and roads matching the real town.”

Netflix Bags OTT Rights for a Huge Price

In a big move, Netflix has bought the digital streaming rights for Peddi for around Rs. 105–110 crore, which is among the highest for any Telugu film. If the movie performs well in theatres, the OTT deal value could go up even more. Netflix is also involved in the planning, and the movie will release in cinemas on March 27, 2026, which is Ram Charan’s birthday.

Star Cast, Music & Expectations

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma. Music is by A.R. Rahman, who has already completed four songs. Co-produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi is creating massive buzz even before release. Fans are hoping this will be Ram Charan’s next big hit!