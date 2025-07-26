Hyderabad: Spotting your favourite celebrities in town is always an exciting moment for fans and that’s exactly what happened in Hyderabad! Bollywood and Tollywood fans were in for a surprise when they randomly bumped into actress Janhvi Kapoor at a popular mall in the city.

The actress is currently in Hyderabad shooting for a song in her upcoming Telugu film Peddi, where she stars opposite Ram Charan under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana.

On Friday, Janhvi was spotted at AMB Cinemas along with the director, and photos of the duo chilling at the MB Lounge are now doing the rounds online.

Fans have been speculating about what film the two watched. Some guessing it could be Hari Hara Veera Mallu, while others believe it might be Saiyaara.

Janhvi Kapoor hikes remuneration in Tollywood

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is also making headlines for her rising remuneration in the Telugu industry. For Devara, she reportedly took home Rs 5 crore, which was her highest at the time. Now, for Peddi, she has allegedly hiked her fee to Rs 6 crore. If that wasn’t enough, buzz in Tollywood suggests that Janhvi has demanded a whopping Rs 7 crore for an upcoming project being planned with Allu Arjun and director Atlee.

Peddi is a rustic sports drama, with Ram Charan in the lead and Buchi Babu Sana at the helm. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026.