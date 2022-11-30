Another Tollywood actress saying goodbye to acting?

Hyderabad: A few days ago, speculations about Sai Pallavi quitting acting left fans in shock. Rumors suggested that she might shift her career base from acting to medical field. While we wait for an official confirmation from Pallavi, a fresh rumor about another Tollywood actress giving up her acting career is doing rounds among media circles.

Yes, you read that right! According to reports, Keerthy Suresh might tie the knot soon. If the buzz is anything to go by, she will be quitting her acting career and venture into film production side. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Keerthy Suresh or her team yet.

A few months ago, it was rumoured that Keerthy Suresh is set to tie the knot with a business tycoon from Kerala. However, the actress dismissed all these rumors of her getting married. Before this news popped up, there was another speculation in the town stating that Keerthy Suresh is dating music director Anirudh Ravichander and the rumoured couple are planning to get married. She quashed these reports too.

Keerthy Suresh has acted in almost 25 films across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam industries. She’s one of the youngest actresses to have received the National Film Award for her performance in Mahanati. She made her acting debut as a lead in Tamil with Idhu Enna Maayam in 2015. She was last seen in Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas, which was released this year.



