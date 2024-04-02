Another UP cop faces action for post on Mukhtar Ansari

As the post went viral, superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar suspended him.

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in Cong leader’s murder
Mukhtar Ansari

Chandauli: Yet another constable posted in Chandauli district has been suspended for calling Mukhtar Ansari a Messiah on his Facebook account page.

According to the police officer, Constable Aftab Alam, who was posted at reserve police lines in Chandauli, wrote a post on his Facebook account in favour of Mukhtar Ansari and called him a Messiah. Action was taken against him as the post went viral.

Additional superintendent of police, Chandauli, Vinay Kumar Singh said that the constable wrote an objectionable post on his Facebook account page which is clear violation of the Uttar Pradesh Police social media policy 2023 and Uttar Pradesh Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1956.

It may be recalled that on Monday, a Lucknow police constable posted at Bakshi-ka-Talab (BKT) police station was sent to lines after he posted a status on his WhatsApp supporting gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

“As the model code of conduct is in place, the police department has initiated correspondence with the Election Commission to seek approval for the suspension of the constable Faiyaz Khan,” said DCP, North, Abhijeet R. Shanker adding that he has violated the guidelines of the police service manual and has exhibited conduct contrary to disciplinary standards.

Gangster and politician Mukhtar Ansari died in UP’s Banda on March 28, following a heart attack.

