Another YSRCP RS member quits House membership

New Delhi: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Ryaga Krishnaiah quit his House membership on Tuesday, becoming the third leader of the party to do so following its debacle in assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Official sources here said that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

Also Read AP to improve citizen services through Real Time Governance

Recently, Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi — both YSRCP — had tendered their resignation from House membership. They had planned to join the TDP which now rules Andhra Pradesh.

Following the latest resignation, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party has nine members in the Rajya Sabha.