Another zoo park to come up on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to plan a new zoo park on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

At the review meeting on August 30 at the state secretariat, he discussed smart, proactive, efficient, and effective delivery (SPEED) projects, including plans for a zoo park aside from the well-known existing one spread at 380 acres within the city.

The Nehru Zoo Park, located near Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, after the relocation of the erstwhile zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens. The construction of the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad took four years after its construction began on October 26, 1959.

The Zoo Park is abutting the Miralam Tank bund which is an indigenous arch bund dam with 24 arches formed 200 years ago.

The Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad currently hosts 2240 animals in total including 664 mammals of 55 species, 1227 birds of 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species and 8 amphibians of 2 species. The natural landscape of the Zoo attracts several migratory as well as resident birds.

The Zoo also allows the adoption of animals for a specified time for a fee that helps in the maintenance of the enclosure and the zoo’s work with wildlife conservation organizations worldwide.

During the review meeting, along with the planning of the new zoo park, the directives also included drafting a new tourism policy, studying successful models from other states, and focusing on eco, temple, and health tourism.

The officials were asked to plan for the development of heli-tourism where the potential exists. Additionally, they were advised to consider public-private partnerships (PPP) for resource enhancement where necessary.