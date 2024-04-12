Ansari family wants Abbas to be shifted to another jail

Ghazipur: The family of the late Mukhtar Ansari is preparing to file a petition in court, seeking the transfer of his son Abbas Ansari to another jail from the Kasganj jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur where he is presently lodged.

Abbas, who was lodged in Kasganj jail, has been allowed by the Supreme Court to visit his home in Mohammadabad in Ghazipur for three days to attend the post-death rituals of his father Mukhtar Ansari who died on March 28.

Abbas was brought amidst tight security to Ghazipur jail on April 10 and will return to Kasganj jail on April 13.

“A petition seeking the transfer of Abbas to another jail has been prepared and will be filed soon,” said a family member.

Through advocate Saubhagya Mishra, Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari has already filed a petition in the court and has sought the report from the jail regarding medicines, food, and treatment given to Mukhtar Ansari from March 18 to March 28.

According to Umar, “My jailed brother Abbas Ansari is also being tortured like our father. There is a conspiracy to murder him too. In such a situation, his jail should be changed for security reasons.”

Meanwhile, the judicial investigation team probing the death of Mukhtar Ansari has summoned Mukhtar’s BHT (bed head ticket) from the medical college administration.

In this, complete details of the treatment given to him from his admission on the 26th till his death on the night of the 28th are recorded. This will explain how Mukhtar’s condition finally got so good after 14 hours of treatment on March 26 that instead of being referred from the ICU to any ward or jail hospital, he was sent directly to the isolated barrack.

The judicial investigation team has visited the jail multiple times and interrogated the jail superintendent and the doctors treating him there. The team wants to see whether there was any negligence in the treatment of the mafia don.

On March 20, Mukhtar’s family had accused him of being poisoned in jail. After this, when his condition worsened on March 26, he was taken to the Medical College, where he was kept in the ICU for the whole day. After this, late in the evening, he was sent back to the jail barrack.

Again, on March 28, when Mukhtar was brought to the medical college, he was declared dead.

If the post-mortem report is to be believed, Mukhtar is suspected to have suffered a heart attack in the jail itself.

At present there is not a single cardiologist in the Medical College where he was treated.

Mukhtar’s brother Afzal has alleged that the three doctors who treated him on March 26 had assured him of his brother’s treatment.