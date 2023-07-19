Antarctica Experience Room set up at Birla Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a first, the BM Birla Science Centre in the city introduced an innovative addition to its Space Museum, the Antarctica Experience Room.

It is the first private museum in India to have formed an association with ISRO scientists in Antarctica. The room was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of the chairperson of G P Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI), Nirmala Birla, and the director of NRSC, Hyderabad, Dr Prakash Chauhan.

Students at the launch of ‘Antarctica Experience Room’ at Birla Science Centre

In addition to facilitating immersive interactions with space scientists at AGEOS in Antarctica, the facility at the Birla Centre will also provide breathtaking views of the mesmerising Antarctic landscape surrounding the ground station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Space Centre, Sunanda Arwey, said that one interactive session (for 25 people) per week will be conducted after receiving confirmation from ISRO.

“Those interested to join must register themselves online though it is yet to be ascertained if the sessions would require payment of fee,” said Sunanda.

Lamenting over the challenges faced by ISRO scientists at the Antarctica space station, Sunanda said, “Our idea is to bring awareness to normal people about the challenges that these scientists face and also to make young minds, aspiring to get into the field of astronomy, know critical facts related to the profession.”

She further said that a team of 25 people including a chef and two assistants are stationed at the Antarctica region for one complete year.



“We would like the visitors to know what it feels like living in -40° Celsius. Scientists living there get to eat only frozen food.”

“Though they have a library and indoor games set up for their free time, they face a tough time staying away from their families for a year,” Sunanda added.

Are you interested to talk to #ISRO scientists in #Antartica and know about their lifestyle and activities? Head straight to Birla Science Centre in #Hyderabad as #India's first #Antartica Experience Room was launched today. This video shows sunrise in South Pole. pic.twitter.com/grANqhjtCf — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 18, 2023

The frequency of live interactions will depend on connectivity and weather conditions at the ground station. Visitors, particularly students will be granted a remarkable opportunity to engage with ISRO scientists in real-time virtually.

They can stay informed about scheduled interactions by visiting the official website.

Speaking at the launch, Nirmala Birla said Birla Space Museum’s journey began in 2019, showcasing numerous scientific exhibits from ISRO, including the Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle.

“We are committed to igniting the flame of scientific discovery among young minds, and we are delighted to welcome over one lakh visitors to our campus each year,” said Nirmala Birla.