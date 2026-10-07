Anti-CEC stir: For second time in days, Rahul detained, let off

New Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was detained again on Wednesday, October 7, but was back out within hours after Delhi Police picked him up near Jantar Mantar, where an INDIA bloc protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged SIR anomalies was stopped.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi), along with other leaders, being taken away in a bus after detention by Delhi Police.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#Delhi #CEC #RahulGandhi #congress pic.twitter.com/FPxNaKPZqv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

Amid chants of Rahul Gandhi zindabad from party workers, Gandhi said from the bus, “Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, and Mohan Bhagwat can do all this stuff. But we are going to bring them to justice. It’s my guarantee that all four of them will be brought to justice. This is all a panic reaction. This is all fear.”

Reports suggest he was transferred to another bus and taken to a police station on Barakhamba Road.

His sister and fellow Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained. She waved a copy of the Constitution while being ushered into a bus. Along with other leaders, she was taken to the Chhatrasal Stadium.

VIDEO | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) waves a copy of the Constitution as police detain her.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/cjMQturXzA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

Detained Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said, “Let them do whatever they want. The voice of the nation is strong. We are working here in the service of the country. If this incompetent government does not understand this, our voice will reach their ears.”

Echoing similar sentiments, CPI (M) MP John Brittas said, “How long will they keep on detaining us? Where will they keep us? Even if they dump us in Tihar Jail, we will not budge an inch. We will continue with this protest.”

Among those detained was TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, carrying a copy of the Constitution, lay down on the road at the roundabout near Delhi’s Shangri-La hotel with other women MPs. They had to be forcibly removed by police personnel.

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the Opposition’s march against the CEC on October 6, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, the Delhi Police officials said.

(With PTI inputs)