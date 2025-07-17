Anti-Congress govt hoardings erected in Hyderabad, later removed

Hyderabad: Hoardings accusing the current Congress government in Telangana of widespread corruption, from “A to Z,” appeared near the Jubilee Bus Stand, Hyderabad, on Thursday, July 17.

The hoardings, allegedly erected by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, specifically targeted chief minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming that contracts were being exclusively awarded to his family and relatives, who then collected commissions on these projects.

The large displays further alleged that under the current Congress administration, the state has witnessed land scams, illegal dealings, attacks on farmers, fraudulent investments, and illegal demolitions.

The content of the hoardings was deemed to be damaging to the reputation of the state government, and consequently, Cantonment staff promptly took action and removed the controversial displays.