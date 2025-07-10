Telangana HC directs govt to explain rules on municipal hoardings over 15 feet

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, July 9, issued orders to the state government seeking a detailed explanation regarding the implementation of regulations for municipal hoardings.

This directive comes in the wake of petitions filed by the Telangana Outdoor Media Owners Association and 53 advertising agencies, challenging the enforcement of Government Order (G.O.) 68, which mandates the removal of LED hoardings exceeding 15 feet in height.

During the hearing, Justice B Vijayasen Reddy took up the matter. The petitioners’ counsel argued that despite submitting representations 19 times since 2024, the government had not responded to their requests to halt the implementation of the G.O.

The counsel further pointed out that, through G.O. 156, the government had granted permission to certain parties to install hoardings taller than 15 feet and requested the court to direct the government to extend such permissions to all stakeholders equally.

After considering the arguments, the judge issued notices to the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration department, the commissioner, and the GHMC commissioner, instructing them to file counters with full details.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 6.