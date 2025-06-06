Anti-Ethanol plant protests: 12 arrested in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal

Hyderabad: Twelve people, including several farmers, have been arrested following violent protests at the site of a proposed ethanol plant in Pedda Dhanwada village, Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana.

The arrests were made on Thursday, June 5, after villagers opposing the plant allegedly set fire to company shelters and equipment, damaged vehicles, and attacked staff and police during a large-scale demonstration on Wednesday.

Police said the protest, which drew hundreds from Pedda Dhanwada and surrounding villages, escalated after company vehicles and materials arrived to begin construction, despite ongoing opposition and previous assurances that the project would be halted.

Protest turns violent

Protesters, armed with sticks and red chilli powder, reportedly pelted stones at police, set fire to temporary shelters, and overturned vehicles at the worksite.

Rajoli Sub-Inspector Jagadeeshwar confirmed that a case was registered for rioting and arson, and that the 12 arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

Notices have also been issued to five others, and police are reviewing video footage to identify additional suspects. “We appeal to the citizens not to violate rules and take the law into their hands,” the SI said.

The villagers have been protesting the ethanol plant for months, citing concerns over pollution, loss of agricultural land, and threats to their livelihoods.

The company, which secured a license a year ago to build the grain-based ethanol facility, continues to face stiff resistance from locals who fear environmental degradation and displacement.