Anti-minority remarks by Lady Aghori spark row in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A self-proclaimed lady Aghori, who identifies as a Naga Sadhu, and made her debut after the Secunderabad Muthyalamma temple desecration incident that occurred in October is now spewing venom targeting the Muslim and Christian communities.

In a video released recently, she threatened to force away the Muslims from the country and kill them. A 1:49-minute video where the lady Aghori is seen sitting alongside another person went viral on social media.

“I will strip each Muslim and Christian and beat them on the road publicly. I will do anything to protect ‘Sanathan Dharma’,” the lady Aghori is heard ranting in the video.

Further, the lady Aghori stated that this is a Hindu country and only Hindus should stay here. “It is my responsibility to see that only Hindus stay here. Whoever wants can come carrying whichever weapon they want. Nobody has the power to face me,” they stated.

The lady Aghori, is visiting the temples in the state particularly those where incidents of theft or damage to idols were reported, claiming to be a ‘lady Naga Sadhu’ sent to Telangana by big sages to protect Hindus and their temples.

The police had on several instances stopped the lady Aghori, for her presence at the temples was escalating tension and disturbing the law & order situation. This individual has gained widespread attention over her controversial actions and statements, including the Muthyalamma temple incident in the state.