Anti-reservation protests rocks Kashmir, unites right & left parties

Several senior leaders in Kashmir including National Conference (NC) MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi led a huge protest on Monday, December 23, against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s reservation policy.

The protesters joined by students of different fields, especially from medical backgrounds marched through the streets of Srinagar city and finally gathered outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Gupkar residence.

The protest focused on challenging the newly implemented reservation policy under which reserved seats have been raised to 60 per cent while general category seats have been lowered to 40 per cent.

After receiving several grievances from Kashmiri students, Mehdi vowed to stage a protest if the government failed to address concerns about the reservation policy.

The protests joined by male and female students carried placards that read, “Save open merit”, Stop “Genocide against open merit” and “Let merit survive, let meritocracy thrive” and chanted slogans highlighting their grievances. The demonstration was allowed to proceed peacefully under a huge police presence.

The ruling National Conference's Srinagar MP @RuhullahMehdi, alongwith PDP's @parawahid and some other opposition politicians, leads a peaceful protest of medical students outside Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah's Gupkar Road residence today against the Union Territory government's…

Senior leaders participated

The movement has received support from both Kashmir’s right and left-wing politicians. Senior separatist socio-religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he and his thousands of followers are ready to join the protest if the authorities allow it.

“The issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group. The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the General / open merit category. Fervent appeals to address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation

@OMSA_JK sit-in protest. Would be part of it if authorities allowed it. My delegation will be there to support me,” Mirwaiz wrote on X.

The issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group. The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the General / open…

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti also with her supporters and party members also joined a protest, demanding a review of the new reservation policy.

“Stood in solidarity with young students protesting for an equitable reservation policy at Gupkar today. Hope their concerns are addressed in a manner that safeguards their future”, she wrote on X.

Stood in solidarity with young students protesting for an equitable reservation policy at Gupkar today. Hope their concerns are addressed in a manner that safeguards their future.

Another legislator who supported the issue was Waheed ur Rehman Para from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Parra who is outspoken against reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir addressed the issue in a long note on X.

“let’s be clear: Merit must remain the bedrock of our systems. Reservations must serve only as targeted exceptions to bridge inequalities, not as tools for perpetual imbalance. Policies that reduce the majority to a minority are neither just nor sustainable” Parra wrote.

“The majority of our youth, who fall under the Open Merit category, cannot be sacrificed at the altar of vote-bank politics or divisive agendas. Their aspirations matter. Their opportunities matter. And as representatives it is our responsibility to seek a fair framework that empowers every segment of society without sowing discord by pitting communities against each other,” He added.

Wholeheartedly welcome Aga Syed Ruhullah's decision to stand with the youth in demanding rationality and fairness in reservation policies. This is a pivotal moment to address pressing grievances and ensure our policies are inclusive, youth-friendly, and just.



At the heart of… — Waheed Para (@parawahid) December 23, 2024

Additionally, Awami Itihad Party (AIP), headed by detained MP Engineer Rashid, declared its alignment with the anti-reservation protest. The party’s chief spokesman, Inam Un Nabi also announced on X that the party would fully back Mehdi’s efforts, reiterating their commitment to addressing genuine public concerns.

“As directed by our incarcerated MP Baramulla Er Rasheed Sb, AIP proudly announces its participation in the protest led by MP Srinagar @RuhullahMehdi sb demanding the rationalization of the reservation policy. Er Rasheed Sb has always supported genuine public causes and we stand firm in this commitment”, Nabi wrote.

As directed by our incarcerated MP Baramulla Er Rasheed Sb, AIP proudly announces its participation in the protest led by MP Srinagar @RuhullahMehdi sb demanding the rationalization of the reservation policy. Er Rasheed Sb has always supported genuine public causes and we stand…

Former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu also joined the student protest. While taking to X, he showed his strong support for students of Valley and wrote, “Along with leaders from a diverse political spectrum and across partisan and ideological divides, joined our youth in their protest outside the CM’s residence in Srinagar today — seeking fulfilment of promises made to them in the NC manifesto viz-a-viz the reservation policy”.

Along with leaders from a diverse political spectrum and across partisan and ideological divides, joined our youth in their protest outside the CM's residence in Srinagar today — seeking fulfillment of promises made to them in the NC manifesto viz-a-viz the reservation policy.

State Vice President of Youth Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) also voiced strong support for Mehdi and wrote, “December 23rd marks a historic day in Jammu and Kashmir’s history, as leaders from various political parties came together with the youth to protest for a rationalized & fair reservation policy. It also serves as a powerful reminder to the youth of Jammu, who also continue to bear the brunt of the reservation policy, while their elected representatives chose to stay silent, awaiting directions from their bosses in Delhi”.

December 23rd marks a historic day in Jammu and Kashmir’s history, as leaders from various political parties came together with the youth to protest for a rationalized & fair reservation policy. @parawahid @IltijaMufti_ @RuhullahMehdi



It also serves as a powerful reminder to… pic.twitter.com/nIck0rZpHI — Aditya Gupta (@AdityaVgupta) December 23, 2024

CM’s response

Responding to the protesters, CM Abdullah has sought six months to sort out the reservation matter while protestors say they want the matter to be addressed in three months.

“Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard & dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances. This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers-on,” Abdullah wrote on X.

Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard & dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances. This channel of communication will…

Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah assured protesting student delegation that their demands would be addressed and the sub-committee would submit its report within 6 months.

Visuals of CM Omar Abdullah meeting representatives of protesters at his Gupkar residence.

Visuals of CM Omar Abdullah meeting representatives of protesters at his Gupkar residence. Omar has sought 6 months' time to sort out the reservation matter while protestors say they want the matter to be addressed in 3 months.

New reservation policy

These amendments were approved by the Lieutenant Governor administration, headed by Manoj Sinha to address long-standing demands of tribal and backward communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

10 per cent reservation for newly added Tribes: This includes the Pahari ethnic group, Paddari Tribe, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmins, taking up their total quota of STs to 20 per cent.

8% Increase in OBC Quota: This increment is aimed at providing enough quota to OBC communities in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir that previously had a four per cent reservation quota.

These changes form one component of a broader legislative framework established and enacted under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to classify social categories and expand benefits to more groups.

One of the primary concerns is the shrinking pool of available positions for general category candidates. Earlier, the general category candidates could compete for 50 per cent of the total seats in various government recruitment examinations. The new rules, however, have significantly scaled down the percentage to approximately 40 per cent.

A larger share of opportunities is now allocated to reserved categories. It has caused outrage amongst general category candidates who feel that scores have reduced their chances of selection.

There are also legal concerns regarding the new reservation policies. Critics argue that the changes violate the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 which directs that reservations should not exceed 50 percent of available positions.

This has led to debates over possible legal actions against the new regulations as most of the population in the Jammu and Kashmir region feels that they are being unfairly targeted.