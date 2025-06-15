Anti-social activities reported in government schools in Meerpet

Teachers claim lights, fans and switchboards were found destroyed or stolen from the school premises.

A government school in Meerpet
Hyderabad: Anti-social activities have been reported in government schools functioning in the Meerpet municipality of Hyderabad.

Teachers at the Challa Lingareddy Government High School at Jilleleguda, Government Primary School in Shirla Hills and Government schools in Leninnagar claim that lights, fans and switchboards were found destroyed or stolen from the premises.

According to mandal education officer Krishnaiah, the department spent Rs 3 lakh towards for the damages caused at Challa Lingareddy Government High School in Jilleleguda. A complaint has been registered at the Meerpet police station alleging the presence of ganja peddlers at the school’s premises. However, no action has been taken, he alleged.

