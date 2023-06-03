Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia on June 6

Blinken will discuss strategic cooperation in regional and bilateral issues in Riyadh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 9:17 pm IST
Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia on June 6
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The US State Department announced on Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia from June 6 to June 8.

Blinken’s visit to the Kingdom comes at a time when the two countries are leading mediation in Sudan without succeeding so far in imposing the commitment of several armistices between the two parties to the conflict.

A statement by US State Department spokesman Matthew Milner said that Blinken will discuss “strategic cooperation” between the two countries on regional and bilateral issues.

MS Education Academy

On June 7, Blinken will participate in a ministerial meeting to be held by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Also Read
Saudi woman sentenced to 30 years in prison over tweets

On June 8, he will host a ministerial meeting of the International Coalition to Defeat ISIS with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote on Friday, “I look forward to my visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with the leaders of the Saudi government, and I will also participate in the ministerial meeting between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the meetings of the international coalition to defeat ISIS with the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.”

Blinken’s visit comes a few weeks after a visit to the Kingdom by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and about a year after a visit by US President Joe Biden in the summer of 2022.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 9:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button