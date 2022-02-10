Anuapm Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ to be out on March 11

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

Published: 10th February 2022
The Kashmir Files poster (ANI)

Mumbai: Anupam Kher-starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 11.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media and posted, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022#RightToJustice.”

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 was earlier slated to release in January but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi are also a part of the film.

