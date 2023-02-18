Anupam Kher reacts to Prakash Raj’s ‘nonsense film’ comment on The Kashmir Files

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been in controversy since its release and the movie was criticised by various popular personalities in the industry. From Israeli film producer to Prakash Raj, several people openly termed the film ‘Propaganda’ against the particular community. The director and cast of the movie have always defended the film and they claim that the movie is based on real stories.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has again come into the defence of the movie and recently addressed Prakash Raj’s ‘one of the nonsense films’ comments on the movie. He said that some people have to live life with the help of lies.

In a interview with the Navbharat Times, Anupam said, “Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch logon ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai. (People talk according to their status. Some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth. I am one of those who have spoken the truth, throughout my life. Those who want to live by lying, it’s their wish).”

Prakash during an event in Kerala had earlier said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar.”

“I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time,” he further added.

The Kashmir Files movie highlights the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. It is produced by Zee Studios and stars Anupam in the lead role alongside Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar among others.