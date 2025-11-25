Anupam Kher: Today I can claim that Robert De Niro is one of my best friends

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher spoke about “giving up is not a choice,” his breakout turn in “Saaransh” and how he can now call Hollywood star Robert De Niro as his best friends at his International Film Festival of India (IFFI) masterclass.

Kher was just 28 when he played a 65-year-old man in Mahesh Bhatt’s “Saaransh” in 1984. He later crossed over to Hollywood with films such as “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and the series “New Amsterdam,” and has performed in “almost all Indian languages,” reports variety.com.

A long-time admirer of Robert De Niro, Kher wrote papers on “Mean Streets” and “Taxi Driver” during his student years. Decades later, as he explored an international career, the actor was cast in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook”, a project that De Niro attached.

The opportunity to work with his idol seemed within reach, but to his surprise, De Niro initially resisted the presence of Anupam’s character in a crucial scene, based on the former’s own reading of the script. Kher recounted how he eventually spoke up, offering his perspective on the scene, at the risk of losing both the role and the chance to act alongside De Niro. Later that night, while offering him a drink in his van, De Niro commended Kher for his performance, reports variety.com.

“Because I was truthful and not worried about being unpopular with the unit,” Anupam said, “today I can claim that Mr. Robert De Niro is one of my best friends.”

During the session, Anupam shared several moments from his life, when giving up simply wasn’t an option.

“What happens in your life goes on to become the story of your life. Why should life be easy? Why should life be simple? Why should life not have problems? Because it’s your problems that will make your biopic a superstar biopic,” he said, reflecting on his journey from a small town to acting beside legends around the world.

“Failure is an event,” he added, “not a person, and the film of your life deserves a blockbuster ending.”