Anupamaa: How much is Rupali Ganguly’s fee per episode?

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, who has captured the hearts of millions as ‘Anupamaa’ in the popular Indian daily soap of the same name, is staying with the show despite circulating rumors of her exit. Known for her powerful portrayal of the titular character, the actress has become a household name, with the show consistently topping TRP charts since its debut in 2020.

Speculation had been rife that both Rupali Ganguly and her co-star Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj, were planning to leave the show. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, quashed these rumors, stating, “This is completely false. Both Gaurav and Rupali are very much part of the show and their characters are integral to the story.”

Do you know how much is Rupali Ganguly’s salary per episode for Anupamaa?

Rupali Ganguly’s Remuneration Per Episode

Rupali Ganguly’s immense popularity has also translated into financial success. It is said that the actress now commands a hefty paycheck of Rs 3 lakh per episode, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry. This is a significant increase from her earlier earnings of Rs 30K to Rs 35K per episode.

As ‘Anupamaa’ continues to captivate audiences, fans can rest assured that Rupali Ganguly and her character are here to stay, bringing more drama and emotion to their screens every night.