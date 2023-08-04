Anurag Thakur slams Opposition on Manipur issue

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th August 2023 12:39 pm IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (File photo)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition over the Manipur issue, accusing it of running away from a discussion.

“A discussion on Manipur should have happened on the first day (of Parliament session). But, the Opposition is running away from it,” Thakur told reporters here.

“So far what the Opposition has done is only to ‘mislead’ the country. The Opposition leaders should not mislead the country. They should leave their arrogance and take part in discussions in the House.”

The Opposition, which is being spearhead by the Congress, has been demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament regarding the violence in the northeastern state.

But the ruling BJP has been accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue.

On Friday morning, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gave suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur situation.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

