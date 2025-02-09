Anurag University Hyderabad partners with Arizona University of US

By bridging academic excellence from both institutions, the partnership aims to lower the cost of world-class education, Anurag University said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 9th February 2025 8:25 pm IST
Anurag University Hyderabad partners with Arizona University of US

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Anurag University (AU) has partnered with US-based Arizona State University (ASU), to make global education more accessible and affordable for Indian students.

This collaboration opens doors for AU students to pursue dual-degree programmes, engage in research partnerships, and gain global industry internships, Anurag University said in a release.

By bridging academic excellence from both institutions, the partnership aims to lower the cost of world-class education, it said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Colleges run by BRS MLA get notices for alleged constructions on lake

As part of the partnership, AU also joins the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of leading universities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This gives AU students and faculty access to cutting-edge research, international collaborations, and real-world industry projects, strengthening their global competitiveness, it said.

“By integrating ASU’s globally recognised curriculum with AU’s strong regional presence, we are creating a bridge for Indian students to access world-class opportunities without having to cross oceans,” said ASU president Michael M Crow.

Anurag University chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said, “We are committed to giving our students an edge in an increasingly interconnected world”.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 9th February 2025 8:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button