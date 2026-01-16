Mumbai: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, fondly known as Virushka by their millions of fans, are once again making headlines and this time for expanding their impressive real estate portfolio. The power couple has reportedly purchased a sprawling land of over five acres in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore, marking yet another high-value investment.

According to reports, the land deal was registered on January 13, 2026, and includes two separate parcels located in Zirad village, close to the scenic Awas Beach in Alibaug’s Raigad district. The coastal town, known for being a preferred second-home destination for celebrities and business leaders, has seen growing interest in luxury property investments.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Alibaug Villa

This is Virat and Anushka’s second investment in Alibaug within the last four years. The couple already owns a lavish farmhouse in the area, reportedly valued at Rs 34 crore. Their existing villa features premium interiors, landscaped gardens and a private swimming pool, offering a serene getaway away from the bustle of city life. They performed a Griha Pravesh ceremony at the property in January last year.

Other properties

Apart from Alibaug, the couple also owns luxury homes in Mumbai and Gurugram. Their primary residence is currently in London, where they have shifted to enjoy greater privacy for their children, Vamika and Akaay.