Anushka Sharma beams with joy post India’s win over Pakistan in T20 WC

New York: It was a proud moment for the entire nation as Team India made history after their thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in their high-octane ICC T20 World Cup clash, becoming the team to have defended the lowest total ever in the tournament’s history.

The match was full of emotions it kept the cricket fans on their toes.

However, the match witnessed joyful moments as Virat Kohli’s biggest supporter his wife and actor Anushka Sharma was overwhelmed with emotions following the team’s win.

Post the thrilling match, Anushka Sharma happily posed with Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and others.

Capturing the proud moment, Dhanashree shared a group picture post-match on her Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “Hum Jeet gaye.”

Anushka can be seen wearing a blue-coloured oversized shirt over a white tee which she paired with blue denim.

After the game was over and the tricolour shined bright at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, fans at the venue wasted no time breaking into energetic dance moves to the sounds of their drums.

Jasprit Bumrah’s miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium which keeps India’s World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four).

However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning spell.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.