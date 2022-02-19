Anushka Sharma praises Delhi man for taking care of an injured stray dog

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma has once again proved her love for animals. The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor shared a video of a Delhi man who could be seen taking care of an injured stray dog.

In the video, the man could be seen defending the injured stray dog while he lifted it in his arms and took care of it. A man called him ‘mad’, however, the Delhi man continued to defend the stray dog.

He also urged him to take care of the animals and feed them with biscuits and milk. Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma praised him and wrote, “Pagal toh voh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh.” Watch the video here:

Anushka has always supported NGOs working towards taking care of animals. She has frequently spoken up for animal safety and animal rights and plans to open an animal shelter in Mumbai. Her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli, has also opened two animal shelters in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with her upcoming film, ‘Chakda Xpress’ in which she will be seen playing a character inspired by Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.