Anushka Sharma reveals son Akaay’s face at airport

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the screens for quite some time now, welcomed her second child recently in London. And now, the latest reports have it that Anushka is back in Mumbai and she was even spotted at the airport with her adorable kids – Akaay Kohli and Vamika Kohli. Anushka’s airport appearance was both heartwarming and intriguing.

According to Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, as Anushka stepped off the plane, the media persons were ready with their cameras, eager to capture glimpses of the star and her little ones. However, Anushka had other plans. She refused to be photographed herself but surprised everyone by revealing her son Akaay’s face to the awaiting photographers. It was a moment of joy and excitement for both the paparazzi and fans.

Anushka Sharma’s love for her children was evident in the way she protected them while also showing off their playful side. Although she kept herself out of the picture, she did give a small look of baby Akaay.

Anushka Sharma’s Promise To The Paps

Anushka reportedly assured them that she would pose for photos in the future—just not when her kids were around. Perhaps she’s saving those precious moments for a more private setting. This move reminded us of another celebrity couple—Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt—who also selectively revealed their child’s face to the world.

As Anushka settles back into Mumbai life, cricket fans eagerly await her presence at the stadium. Her husband, Virat Kohli, leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, and Anushka’s cheers from the stands promise to be a highlight of the upcoming matches.