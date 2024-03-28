Anushka Sharma’s 1st pic after Akaay’s birth, inside Virushka London home

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. The family spent quality time together in London following the arrival of their baby.

While Kohli returned to India for the Indian Premier League, Anushka remained in London with their daughter, Vamika, who turned three years old on January 11, 2024.

Anushka, who had been inactive on Instagram since announcing Akaay’s birth, recently made a comeback with a post featuring an advertisement for a mobile phone brand. In the photo, she is seen casually dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, holding a smartphone while enjoying some morning sun and reading time in London. It appears to be the family’s residence during their time in the city.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, “Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen – what better way to kickstart the day.”

The post garnered attention from fans and followers, marking Anushka’s return to social media after the birth of her son.

With their growing family and busy schedules, the couple continues to balance their personal and professional lives with grace and style!