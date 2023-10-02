Anushka Sharma to quit acting after second baby? Viral Video

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. Ever since these news reports went viral, fans are clamouring for them to make an official announcement soon. Anushka is reportedly in her second trimester, and the couple is eagerly awaiting the appropriate moment to make it official.

A report in HT suggests that Virat and Anushka have even asked the paparazzi not to take pictures and that they would soon make an official statement about the same, which caused the news to spread like wildfire. They were reportedly spotted outside the maternity clinic.

Everyone is only waiting for Anushka and Virat to confirm at this point because the news has already been released.

Amid this, an old interview of the Dil Dhadhakne Do actress in which she talks about quitting her job for family and children is going viral on the internet.



During her appearance on the renowned talk show Simi Agarwal Rendezvous, the actress discussed how marriage and having children are crucial aspects of her life and how she may even give up performing for them.

She says, “Marriage is very important to me. I want to be married and have kids, and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working.” Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports drama Chakda Xpress, directed by Anushka Sharma and written by Abhishek Banerjee. The release date of the movie has not yet been confirmed. Anushka gave birth to her daughter Vamika in 2021. Since her appearance in Zero, Anushka hasn’t starred in a movie for almost seven years.

The question of whether she will take a lengthy or permanent break after having her second child is considerably further complicated by this among her followers.

One of the most adored Bollywood divas, Anushka Sharma has always maintained a clear sense of her priorities. Even her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has always praised her for sacrificing everything for her family.